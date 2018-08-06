LeBron James & Tristan Thompson Spotted With 3 Mystery Women During Trip To Toronto, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were spotted out in Tristan’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, recently, and fans caught a glimpse of the NBA stars having dinner with three mystery women.

According to an August 6 report by Hollywood Life, LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were photographed having a meal with three unidentified women and another man. The former teammates weren’t doing anything shady, but rumors tend to follow Tristan after he was busted cheating on his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, back in April.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, were seen at the dinner. Although the meeting was in a public place where any number of fans could have, and did, snap photos of the group, speculation began to circulate. However, the gathering was more likely a meeting of some sort.

Meanwhile, one social media user claims that the girl he’s dating partied with both Tristan Thompson and LeBron James in Toronto over the weekend, along with hip-hop group, Migos, who were in town for a performance at the Caribana festival. No other details of the alleged “party” were revealed.

However, Thompson has been on thin ice with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian since his shocking cheating scandal, but LeBron has never been seen acting inappropriately toward another woman, and likely values his image too much to make a stupid mistake.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is said to be just now realizing how much his cheating scandal hurt Khloe Kardashian and has allegedly been doing everything in his power to make things better in their relationship.

Sources tell People Magazine that the NBA player has been stepping up his game when it comes to daddy duty and that he’s also been trying to mend fences with Khloe’s famous family because he wants Kardashian to be “happy” with him and their little family.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” an insider told the magazine.

There is no word on what LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were doing together in Toronto, but they could have just being hanging out and having fun together before the season starts. After all, they were teammates for four years, winning a title together in Cleveland in 2016. Sadly for Tristan, rumors will continue to follow him wherever he goes due to his history of being unfaithful.