Demi Lovato Checks Into Rehab For 3-Month Stint Following Overdose, Per ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato has officially been released from the hospital and has checked into a rehab facility following her drug overdose last month.

According to an August 6 report by Radar Online, Demi Lovato is back on the road to recovery and is staying at an inpatient treatment center outside of L.A. for a three-month stint.

Sources tell the outlet that Lovato tried to sign up for a program that lasted only a few weeks, but that her mother insisted that she stay for at least 30 days. However, she eventually scheduled her visit for a full 90 days.

“Demi wanted to go to rehab for a few weeks, but her mom insisted on at the very least, 30 days. However, she is scheduled to stay for 90 days.”

However, Lovato will not be held at the facility and can choose to check herself out at any time.

Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after her friends reportedly found her unresponsive in her Hollywood home after a night of partying. One of the people at her house administered a dose of Narcan, a medication used to counteract drugs such as heroin, which likely saved her life.

The singer was taken to the hospital where she stayed for nearly two weeks. On Sunday, she broke her silence following the drug overdose and thanked her family and friends for supporting her even though she has flaws.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet…I will keep fighting,” she said in her statement.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato was seemingly on the fence about returning to rehab after her drug overdose. The singer was focused on getting better and healthier while in the hospital. However, she hadn’t been doing much thinking about what she would do after her hospital release.

As many fans will remember, Demi has struggled with addiction in the past. She has previously gone to rehab for issues pertaining to drugs, alcohol, eating disorders, and mental health. Her fans have always rallied around her and loved that she made a triumphant comeback the first time around.

Demi Lovato had spent six years sober before suffering a relapse, which she hinted at in her new song, “Sober,” which was released only weeks before her shocking drug overdose. Fans are now pulling for Demi to regain her sobriety and return to music.