Ryan Edwards Pulled Over After Heroin Arrest, Faces Jail Time After Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’

Ryan Edwards can't stay out of trouble.

Ryan Edwards was released from jail just one week ago after being arrested in July but already, the Teen Mom OG star has found himself back in the headlines after being pulled over near his Tennessee home.

On August 6, Radar Online revealed that in a citation shared by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, it was confirmed that Edwards had been pulled over for speeding on July 23 after reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 55 mile an hour zone.

According to the report, Edwards could receive nearly one year behind bars if he missed an upcoming court date scheduled for August 23, which seems to be a possibility. After all, Edwards has found himself behind bars several times in the past year and when it comes to his future, it’s hard to say what is in store for the reality star.

The outlet noted that Edwards is currently facing 11 months and 29 days in jail.

As fans of Teen Mom OG may know, Edwards was arrested on the same day he was pulled over and remained behind bars for several days before seeing an early release after his court date was moved up. That said, it is not clear whether or not Edwards’ arrest occurred at the same time he was being cited for speeding.

Earlier this summer, Ryan Edwards found himself behind bars after skipping out on a court hearing on May 21. As Radar Online revealed, Edwards previously received heroin charges after being caught with the drug and drug paraphernalia.

Although Edwards’ charges were quite serious, he was able to avoid jail time and was instead given a suspended sentence and probation. During a recent court date, Edwards’ first charge of simple possession was dismissed.

Amid Edwards’ legal troubles, the reality star has been accused on multiple occasions of drug use and while he claims to be sober at the moment, he failed a court-ordered drug test earlier this year after seeking treatment for substance abuse one year prior.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall from the reunion special earlier this year, Edwards has admitted that he does not have a current plan of recovery in place and actually blamed his fame on his inability to find a counselor who will work with him. In response, host Dr. Drew Pinsky informed him that he’s had many celebrity clients over the years, none of whom have had any issues getting help.