Youtube is just the latest media outlet to ban 'Infowars.'

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and his show, Infowars, has been banned from several forums, including Facebook and Spotify, and Youtube has just been added to the list. Jones’ Youtube channel, “The Alex Jones Channel” was his way of speaking to his largest audience, and the video giant has pulled the plug after Jones broke the rules.

The Daily Beast says that midday today, Youtube released a statement to say that Jones had gone too far and violated the outlet’s terms of service.

“This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Youtube has a ban against hate speech and Alex Jones has been broadcasting conspiracies that are based on hate for years. Perhaps the last straw was a mime performance of assassinating special counsel Robert Mueller.

Youtube has clearly stated that Alex Jones has violated their terms of service by spewing hate speech and harassing others, often by name.

“All users agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube. When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts.”

Dude's a garbage heap. Social media are wrong to ban him. https://t.co/oJIx2OSSQJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2018

Spotify has also put the brakes on Jones’ podcast, says CNBC which adds that Infowars in running out of places to share the theories about Sandy Hook and the Parkland school shooting.

Apple has gone further than many outlets, removing the Infowars library from its forum.

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users.”

Apple explains that it is their policy to scrub their site of all groups which violate the policies.

“Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

Facebook acknowledged that Jones has violated their policies time and time again and that this has been an ongoing problem with Infowars. Facebook has also put Alex Jones’ personal Facebook page on hold for a 30-day period.

“[Infowars has been banned] for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies.”

It is unclear if any other platforms have or are considering removing Alex Jones and Infowars.