Meghan Markle Slammed By Half-Sister Samantha, Who Says Duchess Isn’t Like Princess Diana

Samantha Markle attacked her sister mocked claims that Meghan is a humanitarian, saying she's never seen "anything so cold in my life" as the way she's treating her father Thomas.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha is at it again, slamming the duchess for her humanitarian work and comparing her to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Fifty-three-year-old Samantha attacked Meghan saying she shouldn’t claim she’s a humanitarian when she treats the Markle family the way she does, adding that she’s never seen “anything so cold in my life.” Samantha said that humanitarians strive for “resolve and peace” but that Meghan “disposed of the entire family.”

The royal’s half-sister also echoed a sentiment recently expressed by Thomas Markle, father of both Meghan and Samantha. As recently reported by Inquisitr, Thomas has stated that Princess Diana “would have loathed” the way Meghan is treating her family. Now Express reports that Samantha has attacked any claims that the duchess is a humanitarian like Princess Diana, saying, “Copying Diana’s fashion savvy does not make her like Diana.”

Trouble in the Markle family has filled headlines for months now as a rift that began when Thomas gave an interview to Good Morning Britain in June continues. Harry and Meghan are reportedly also upset with him about what he now admits was a staged paparazzi photo scandal just days before the royal wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly not spoken with him since then. There have been reports of the royal family reaching out to the Markles and that Meghan plans to visit her father, but Samantha states those claims are false, saying she speaks to her father every day, and she knows no one has contacted him.

“There is no meeting planned, that is PR spin. The PR machines can stop trying to make out she’s making an effort – she is not. This is a heartbreaking time for him and I’m very sad watching my sister ignore him.”

Twitter Went Wild Over Meghan Markle Breaking Royal Protocol with a Tiny Wardrobe Malfunction https://t.co/zdVoVJsiNI — People (@people) August 6, 2018

Thomas Markle’s June interview is just one of many he has had since his daughter became engaged to Prince Harry in which he has made controversial comments about Meghan and the royal family. His ire does not seem to fade as his latest claim is that his daughter has completely cut him out of her life and that the royal family is trying to keep him quiet. He has said that he doesn’t understand how she can ignore him after he made her the person she is today and that if things continue in the same manner, he fears he will never meet his grandchildren. Thomas claims that at one point he had a phone number and text number that allowed him to communicate with her aides, but he has been unable to reach them at those numbers for a while now.