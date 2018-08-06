Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s The Prettiest Sister Amid Kim Kardashian Feud, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and her sister, Kim Kardashian, are currently engaged in a weird family feud. The siblings are seemingly still fighting about something that happened months ago, but recently aired on their reality series.

According to an August 6 report by Hollywood Life, Kim and Kourtney have been bickering on and off about a photo shoot for the famous family’s Christmas card last year. The sisters seemingly couldn’t agree on organizing the time and date for the shoot, and Kourtney was making things difficult with her demands.

During the argument, which aired during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season premiere on Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian told her sisters that she has different priorities than they do, and that she is mainly focused on being a mother to her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Things got out of hand, and Kim Kardashian ended up telling her older sister than nobody wanted her at the photo shoot anyway, and said she was the “least interesting” one to look at.

During the episode, one fan tweeted Kourtney that “It’s tough being the prettiest one,” to which Kardashian replied, “That’s a fact,” seemingly confirming her follower’s opinion that she is the best looking Kardashian sister after Kim’s mean diss on her looks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although the fight happened last year, Kourtney Kardashian still took to Twitter to speak out about the incident as the episode aired. “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother,” Kourtney wrote.

However, Kim Kardashian seemingly didn’t like her comment and replied, “And mine is not? That shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney later replied to her sister, saying that she does work, but that she doesn’t want to overwhelm herself. “Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you,” she added.

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian’s disagreements with her family will be a theme during this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourt told her fans via social media that in the past she knows she’s been ruthless, even admitting that she is the one who taught Kim Kardashian to “fight dirty.”

However, she is now crediting her “personal growth” for no longer tolerating her family’s criticism or judgement, promising viewers that they will see a much more emotional version of her this season.