Kim Kardashian Shows Off Fit Physique In Green Bra And Underwear To Promote Yeezys

Once again, Kim Kardashian is promoting another product while showing off her fit body.

This time, Kardashian took a break from promoting her KKW Beauty line and Kimoji fragrances and instead promoted one of her husband’s businesses. In her latest Instagram photo, the mother of three can be seen laying on a white bed while leaving very little to the imagination as the TV personality shows off her toned body in a matching forest green bra and underwear.

The cut of the underwear gives fans a glimpse of Kardashian’s toned legs and booty as well as her slender stomach. In the photo, the wife of Kanye West wears her long, dark locks down as she sprawls out across the bed. In true Kardashian form, Kim wears a face full of makeup complete with dark eyeshadow, lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

To complete the sexy look, Kim is rocking a pair of her husband’s shoes from his popular Yeezy collection — the Butter 350’s. The shoes are primarily white but feature a butter colored yellow shoestring.

And it comes as no surprise that the photo has gained a ton of attention from Kim’s 115 million plus followers with over 448,000 likes in addition to 4,000 plus comments within just an hour of being posted. Many fans were quick to comment on how beautiful Kardashian looks in the photo while countless others chimed in because they want to purchase the shoes.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

“You look gorgeous Kim xx.”

“Looking good! I thought these were the sesame 350s,” another fan wrote.

“Me laying in bed thinking about all the things I should be doing but I’m not,” another fan joked.

Recently, Kim made headlines for her ongoing feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian amid the season premiere of their hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the feud started as Kim tried to schedule a shoot for the family’s popular Christmas card. When Kourt said she needed to leave the shoot by four o’clock, the feud turned ugly when Kim said Kourt was the “least interesting” to look at.

The feud then continued on Twitter with Kourtney tweeting, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” But, Kim Kardashian seemingly didn’t like her comment and replied, “And mine is not? That shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

It remains to be seen how the feud pans out…