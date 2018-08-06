Khloe Kardashian Still Sad About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal, Can’t Let It Go, Per ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still upset over Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and is having a hard time letting it go.

According to an August 6 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is still unhappy four months after Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her, and although she’s thought about it, she allegedly can’t leave him.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has tried multiple times to leave Tristan, but that she just can’t go through with it. She’s even allegedly packed her bags and decided to move in with a family member, but could never pull the trigger.

“She tried to pack her bags on numerous occasions and make arrangements to move in with her family, but when push comes to shove, she never goes through with it. She simply can’t cut the chord and always seems to find a way to talk herself out of leaving him, even though her head tells her all day every day that it’s not right.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has allegedly been trying hard to get back into Khloe Kardashian’s good graces. The NBA star has reportedly been stepping up his daddy duties, and even trying win over Khloe’s family members, such as Kris Jenner, with presents such as flowers and gift baskets.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is just now starting to realize how badly he hurt Khloe Kardashian with his infidelity. Sources tell People Magazine that the basketball player “wants Khloe to be happy with him,” and regrets how much he hurt the mother of his child.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Now, Tristan is said to be going to therapy with Khloe, and trying hard to be a better person for her.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” an insider told the magazine.

On Sunday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered its brand new season, and fans will be anxiously waiting to see how much of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama will be shown.