Six Iconic Robert Redford Roles

Robert Redford on Monday announced that he was officially retiring from acting at the age of 81, as reported by the Inquisitr. The actor, director, producer, businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival has dozens of credits to his name, both in front of the camera and behind it.

Here, now, is a look at six of Redford’s most iconic roles.

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

The first of two collaborations with Hollywood’s other famed leading man of his ear, Paul Newman, Redford became a household name thanks to his turn as the real-life train robber Harry Longabaugh (“The Sundance Kid”). And while the movie failed to garner any Academy Award nominations for Redford, it was certainly the film that cemented his place as a bankable Hollywood leading man.

The Sting (1973)

The second of two collaborations with Newman, The Sting earned Redford his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor (he didn’t win), for playing low-level Chicago grifter Johnny Hooker.

All The President’s Men (1976)

Redford may very well be best-remembered for this Academy Award-winning drama about Washington Post reporters Bob Woordward and Carl Bernstein uncovering the Watergate scandal. Though Redford himself did not rack up any Academy Award nominations for the movie, the film itself garnered eight nominations, including one for Best Picture (it didn’t win), and won four.

Ordinary People (1980)

Despite his impressive career, filled with roles in movies that have garnered multiple Academy Award nominations and wins, Redford himself has only won two Academy Awards. The first of those was Best Director, which Redford won for this film, which was Redford’s directorial debut (the other was a Lifetime Achievement Award given in 2001.

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Though short on Academy Awards, Redford is also (likely thankfully so) short on Golden Raspberry Awards. The Golden Raspberries, for those not familiar, are a mock of the Academy Awards, and are awarded to actors, directors, and movies for being the worst of the previous year. Redford got his one and only Golden Raspberry nomination, for Worst Actor, for this film (he didn’t “win”).

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Though known primarily for well-crafted films that garner award nominations, Redford wasn’t above appearing in the occasional summer popcorn flick. Such was the case with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Playing a villain – a rarity in his career – Redford’s turn as Alexander Pierce earned him critical acclaim, according to USA Today (though sadly, no award nominations).