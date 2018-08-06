Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Take Their Feud To Twitter During ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian have been making headlines for a fight they had months ago but recently aired on their reality series.

According to an August 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim and Kourtney seemingly still have bad blood between them about the situation and are still fighting over it.

It all started when Kim Kardashian was trying to schedule a photo shoot for the family’s Christmas card. Kim was trying to organize everyone, but Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she needed to leave by four o’clock. The situation got ugly when the two sisters began fighting, and Kim revealed that nobody wanted Kourtney at the photo shoot anyway, calling her the “least interesting” member of the family to look at.

During Sunday night’s season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers got a look into the tense relationship between Kim and Kourtney, which they later got snarky about yet again via Twitter.

As fans watched the feud on television, Kourtney Kardashian tweeted, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” However, Kim Kardashian seemingly didn’t like her comment and replied, “And mine is not? That shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

It seems that Kourtney then tried to diffuse the situation a bit by responding, “And I do. But I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian also told her Twitter followers that watching the fight between herself and Kim Kardashian on television gave her “chills” and that it is “not normal to have to relive this stuff.”

In addition, she did state that she and her family, including Kim Kardashian, are “ride or die.” However, she is no longer accepting the way her family “criticize and judge each other anymore,” saying that her “personal growth doesn’t allow it.”

Later, one fan called out Kourtney Kardashian, saying that she could dish it out, but she can’t take it when someone criticizes her. The mother of three then acknowledged the fact that she’s been ruthless in the past, and claims she is the one who taught Kim Kardashian to “fight dirty.” However, she says she has changed, and that fans will see “the Kourtney who has feelings” during this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.