David Beador And Lesley Cook Are Going Strong Despite Tamra Judge’s Affair Claims On ‘RHOC’ [Photo]

David Beador and his girlfriend, Lesley Cook, aren’t letting the recent drama of The Real Housewives of Orange County get in the way of their fun times together.

Over the weekend, after being accused of striking up a romance during David’s marriage to estranged wife Shannon, David and Lesley spent time with several friends in Newport Beach, California, and posed for a photo that has since been shared on Instagram.

“I spy with my little eye…. Auntie Vicki,” Lesley wrote in the caption of the photo on August 4.

In the photo shared, David was seen with his arm around his girlfriend as he enjoyed a bottle of beer and she enjoyed what appeared to be a mixed drink. Meanwhile, behind them, several friends were seen, including a woman named Vicki who was photobombing the image.

David and Lesley claim to have met one another in December of last year, months after Shannon confirmed the end of their 17-year marriage. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, the couple’s relationship came to an end after Season 12 and David wasted no time moving on with Lesley. That said, Lesley insists that their relationship did not begin prior to the announcement of the end of her boyfriend’s marriage to Shannon.

Following the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County last month, Lesley Cook took to her Instagram page to address claims made by Tamra Judge in regard to when she began communicating with David Beador.

“After friends insisted I watch last Monday’s episode I did… what Tamra states as a fact is an absolute lie. David and I met in December 2017. It wasn’t even possible for us to be talking in October… David DIDN’T cheat on his ex with me,” Lesley wrote.

According to Lesley, she attempted to contact Tamra about the claims she made on the show but rather than having a conversation with her, Tamra chose to block her completely and failed to address her potentially false statements about the couple.

“I reached out to Tamra and in turn she just blocked me. This has created a lot of stress and questions to myself and others involved. David and I are not on the show. Because of Tamra’s lie it has also created a media frenzy of false stories,” Lesley said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.