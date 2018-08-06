Bachelor Nation Couple Updates: Franchise On A Winning Streak Heading Into Becca’s ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Which couples from the 'Bachelor' franchise are still together?

Monday night, Bachelorette fans will hear from Becca Kufrin and her final rose recipient during the After the Final Rose special. It sounds as if the two are doing well so far, but franchise fans know that the real relationship starts after the televised season ends. While it’s seemed common for Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise couples to split before making it down the aisle, there are actually quite a few pairs who did get married or at least are still together.

Unfortunately, the original Bachelor series seems to be the least successful in terms of lasting relationships. Some would say this may be a timing issue, as the relationship has to stay under wraps longer for the Bachelor than for the franchise’s spinoffs. Others might argue that the male leads sometimes seem less committed to finding their future spouse.

Luckily, there are some Bachelor couples who are still together at this point. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are married and have two sons now, and many franchise fans count Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney as a lasting Bachelor pair, even though she didn’t get his final rose. Jason and Molly are married and have one daughter together.

There’s also the most recent couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren shocked viewers with their wild ending earlier this year, but they are together and they say they are planning to get married this winter in Hawaii.

The Bachelorette is currently in the midst of a solid winning streak when it comes to couples staying together. Last year’s couple, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, have teased that they’re planning to get married in a matter of months. As the Inquisitr recently shared, it seems they’re waiting to see if ABC wants to televise it before they pin down a date.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are still together and engaged, but it doesn’t sound as if they’re doing much in terms of wedding planning at this point. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are still together, too, although as Life & Style notes, there has been some speculation among Bachelorette fans that Kaitlyn and Shawn may not be doing as well as they’d like people to think. However, Kaitlyn and Shawn say that things are going great, but that they remain in no rush to get married.

There are also a handful of married couples that came from various seasons of The Bachelorette, including fan-favorites Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum. Ashley and JP have two children now, as do the original Bachelorette lovebirds, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried made it in the real world too, and they recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Before Bachelor in Paradise, there was Bachelor Pad, and fans will remember the whirlwind romance that brought forth a marriage for Holly Durst and Blake Julian, who are still married. Franchise fans got a new show with Bachelor Winter Games earlier this year, and E! News shares that Courtney Dober and Lily McManus are still a couple after doing that show together.

When it comes to Paradise, several relationships have gone the distance. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got married during an ABC special and have a little girl named Emerson, and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are married and have one daughter together named Isabella.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon danced around a romantic relationship for three years, but they recently got engaged and it doesn’t sound as if they’ll wait long to get married. In addition, Bachelor in Paradise fans suspect that an engagement is coming soon for Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

Those who follow former franchise contestants know that several couples have formed off-screen thanks to the Bachelor or Bachelorette. Fan-favorites Chris Lambton and Peyton Wright fell in love, got married, and just announced they’re expecting their second child, and Ty Brown and Elizabeth Kitt recently had their first child. Other franchise-connected couples include pairs like Deanna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano as well as Jesse Csincsak and Ann Leuders.

Will Becca Kufrin and her guy soon join this list as another successful and lasting Bachelorette couple or will they eventually end up one of the many who splits at some point down the road? Who will be the next pair of lovebirds to tie the knot? Fans love that there’s a streak of lasting Bachelor franchise couples still together right now and they hope that more weddings and babies are on the horizon.