Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Dancers Body In Throwback Calvin Klein Underwear Photo

Julianne revealed her toned body in her Calvins.

Julianne Hough is throwing it back on Instagram with a stunning photo showing off her Calvins. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and judge recently shared a Flashback Friday photo with her more than 4 million followers as she modeled her Calvin Klein underwear.

The social media snap the dancer shared with her fans showed her flaunting her white underwear as she rocked her matching white underwear set while posing for the camera in front of a large white sheet.

Hough turned to the side as she revealed her incredibly toned body in the throwback snap, putting one hand on the top of the white sheet and another on the top of her head as she looked into the camera.

“FBF to feelin’ myself in my Calvin’s,” Julianne captioned the upload she shared with her fans, adding the hashtags #InMyCalvins and #DivineFeminine.

The photo inspired a number of sweet comments from fans, many of whom praised Hough for being so confident with her body and for sharing the stunning photo on the social media site.

“You are the most [beautiful] woman in the world!!” one fan told Hough in the comments section of the photo. “I tell my hubby I want to be you. [You’re] my idol!!”

Another then told the star on the social media site, “You are built so good. I know you work hard for it but good for you! You look amazing!!”

A third follower then praised Julianne for seemingly not retouching the Calvin Klein underwear photo she opted to share with her millions of followers.

“I love that it’s untouched beauty,” they shared. “I don’t think it was photoshopped to make a valid point about comfort in cotton.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

While Hough didn’t confirm whether or not the photo she uploaded to her account had been touched or not, Julianne has spoken out about how she gets such a toned body through her dedication to exercise.

The star – who Inquisitr reported unveiled her insane six pack abs in a crop top in a video she recently shared – revealed that she likes to do workouts that are fun so that it doesn’t feel as though she’s exercising.

“I’m into fun cardio,” she told Delish, noting that her favorite exercise routines include trampoline, dance, and pilates classes. “I need to find something I’m passionate about that doesn’t feel like a workout,” Julianne added.

Julianne also revealed in the interview that she likes to workout with her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich, who she married last year, but noted that the couple like to do very different things to get and stay in shape.

Noting that Brooks is more into heavy lifting and more athletic workouts, Hough told the outlet, “obviously, women do his type of workout as well, but it’s not my first choice. I’m more about trying to have fun and look long and lean.”