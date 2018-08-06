Jennifer Garner And Lookalike Daughter Step Out Together For Lunch Date In LA

With age, Jennifer Garner’s daughter is looking more and more like her famous mother.

Jennifer shares 12-year-old daughter Violet Affleck with her ex, actor Ben Affleck. The couple also share two other children together — 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel. But it was a recent solo lunch outing with her eldest daughter that really shows how much the mother/daughter duo looks alike.

In a series of photos published by the Daily Mail, Jennifer and Violet can be seen stepping out for lunch together in the Los Angeles area. Garner’s two other kids were nowhere to be seen as it appeared to be a solo date between Jen and Violet. The 12-year-old visibly bares a striking resemblance to her famous mother as they walked through the Brentwood area of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Seraphina looks dressed beyond her years in a floral black, long-sleeved dress that hits just above her knee. The teen wears her long locks down, hitting just at her shoulders and paired the dress with a pair of black Birkenstock sandals. To complete her chic look, the teen can be seen sporting a pair of purple shades.

Jennifer, on the other hand, also looked dressed to impress for her girl’s day out sporting a navy patterned skirt. On top, Garner looked like she was dressed for cold weather in a striped white and grey sweater. The Dallas Buyers actress appeared to be sporting minimal makeup as she wore her dark tresses in a low bun. Like her daughter, Garner also rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses. The actress showed off her toned stems in a pair of brown strappy, high-heeled sandals.

Jennifer Garner looks chic as she steps out with daughter Violet https://t.co/uMoZkXPixE via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) August 6, 2018

As many fans of the actress know, Jennifer Garner has a close relationship with all of her children and has gushed about all three of them in many interviews. Most recently, the 46-year-old sat down with People where she shared that her kid’s health is extremely important to her and she tries to keep them eating healthy.

“I’m not worried so much about junk food, because we don’t have it in the house—although I don’t want to be a freak about it, so that they just want to get their hands on it at all costs,” she told the publication. “It’s more that you just want to make sure they’re getting a rainbow of flavors and of foods.”

Garner also transcends that mindset into her organic baby food line, Once Upon a Farm, where she uses wholesome ingredients in her products, she says.

“It’s the first cold-pressed, organic, non-GMO, no sugar added, everything good that you would want to feed your baby when you make your baby’s food homemade, but if you just don’t have time, you know this is as close to homemade as you could possibly find.”

Once Upon a Farm can be purchased on Amazon or at grocery stores across the country.