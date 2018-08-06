Beyonce Talks Body Image Issues, Motherhood In New ‘Vogue’ Article

What she plans on teaching her three children about being 'empowered' human beings.

Beyonce has opened up in a revealing new interview for the September issue of Vogue Magazine about her own body insecurities, her marriage to Jay-Z, and her feelings about motherhood, revealing that in many ways, despite her worldwide fame, she shares the same issues as many women her age.

The 36-year-old singer offered a very candid look at her personal life in an article she wrote titled, “Beyoncé in Her Own Words: Her Life, Her Body, Her Heritage.”

She “regretted” the undue pressure she put on herself to lose pregnancy weight after her delivering her daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, citing society’s standards of what she “should” look like be her motivation instead of relying on her own convictions as she journeyed back to her former shape.

Beyonce also noted that she had “complications” following the birth of precious twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017. The singer revealed some intimate details of the precarious days following the babies’ births.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month,” she explained. “My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU,” Beyonce revealed.

After the birth of her twins, Beyonce decided that she would not put as much pressure on herself to regain her prior body shape as she did five years earlier.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real,” she said. “Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into a beast zone and work my a** off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

Motherhood has also changed the singer, and she noted she wants to leave a “legacy of empowerment” for her two daughters and son.

“I look at the woman I was in my 20s and I see a young lady growing into confidence but intent on pleasing everyone around her. As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways,” she continued.

“I hope to teach my son not to fall victim to what the internet says he should be or how he should love. I want to create better representations for him so he is allowed to reach his full potential as a man.”

The Grammy-award winning singer then noted she was in a place of “gratitude” and “acceptance” in her life.

Beyonce concluded in her essay, “I’m in a place of gratitude right now. I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry.”

The September Vogue issue will be the singer’s fourth time as a cover girl for the publication. She was first on Vogue’s cover in 2009, followed by 2013 and 2015.