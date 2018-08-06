Meghan Markle, Prince Harry New Home Hints At Royal Pregnancy

'Radar Online' reported the details of what allegedly has palace insiders excited.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home has two very important rooms that the royal couple allegedly plan on occupying as soon as possible.

Radar Online has reported that the couple is continuing to renovate a new home gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth named Adelaide Cottage and are decorating two rooms for use as nurseries as some of their first to be completed.

Sources close to the couple are allegedly buzzing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already expecting, according to Radar.

“Harry and Meghan both feel Adelaide Cottage is the perfect place for them to raise a family together,” a source close to the couple noted to Radar. “But given that they’re rushing to make room for a baby, palace insiders are whispering that they could be expecting already!” alleges Radar.

The couple noted during their official engagement interview that they were planning to have a family as soon as possible. Prince Harry confirmed that he “would love to be a dad,” and Markle concurred, stating it’s her “dream to start a family.”

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor, where the couple famously married on May 19, 2018.

“Windsor is where they got married,” the insider remarked to Radar. The couple’s new home is just a short drive from St. George’s Chapel, where the two tied the knot in a grand ceremony and feted by the town’s residents, who lined the streets to laud the newlyweds after their touching ceremony.

“Meghan fell in love with the area in the run-up to the wedding and found it charming. And while they’ll still be close to Prince William and Kate Middleton, their current neighbors at Kensington Palace, Harry, and Meghan “both like that they’ll also have some space to themselves,” alleges the royal source to the site.

Radar noted that the couple is allegedly spending a whopping $1.5 million on renovations, including a reported state-of-the-art security system and a panic room for safety purposes.

The cottage will also allegedly have a room just for Markle’s beloved mother, Doria Ragland, to stay when she visits.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

During a royal tour of Ireland, the royal couple spoke to a local admirer named Elaine Adam-Stewart, who noted that her husband has red hair and gave her five children. She proceeded to ask the Prince, “When are you and Meghan going to get going?”

“He laughed and said, ‘five children?—too many,'” Elaine shared with People when recalling the fun interaction between herself, Prince Harry and Markle.

The royal family has not confirmed any plans for children for the royal couple as yet.