Shannon Beador Weight Loss: ‘RHOC’ Star Lost 24 Pounds And Is Keeping It Off With The Help Of Her QVC Line

Find out how she's keeping off the weight.

Shannon Beador recently opened up about her weight loss during an interview with Bravo’s The Feast.

After struggling for years to drop the 40 pounds of stress weight she gained after the controversial 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador says she’s lost 24 pounds and is keeping it off by focusing on diet over exercise.

“With the QVC food lines, I’ve launched a healthy, lower-calorie food line, so I’m in the kitchen a lot trying to fine tune my recipes for more meals, and so I’m eating a lot better,” Beador explained on August 3. “Diet is key.”

Beador began working with QVC in 2017 and has teased her products on Instagram several times. Although Beador has often said that she is not someone who enjoys working out, she appears to be quite passionate about her meal plans.

“Exercise is great, because you want to tone up and do all that sort of thing. But diet is so much of it. And you can eat flavorful food, it doesn’t need to taste like cardboard, it can be low in calories, and it can be good for you,” she explained.

Beador’s QVC line, Real For Real Cuisine, was first launched in April of this year, months after the mother of three split from former partner David Beador. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, the couple’s relationship saw plenty of troubles throughout her time on the show and during Season 11, Vicki Gunvalson claimed David had been abusive towards Shannon, which Shannon denied.

During an interview with People magazine earlier this year, Shannon Beador said that her QVC line, which includes meals like Garlic Shrimp Linguini and Zucchini Ribbons, was inspired by her new life as a single mother to three girls.

“As a single mom, a lot of my friends say they go through this every night. We say, ‘Oh, if there was just an easy, healthy option for us to eat for dinner tonight,'” the mother of three told the outlet.

Beador’s meals can be ordered and delivered within two days and can be cooked in either the oven or the microwave. That said, Beador insisted to People that the ingredients used in her meals are the freshest available.

