Watch Britney Spears Forget Where She Is Mid-Concert

Britney turned to her dancer to ask where she was performing.

Britney Spears appeared to suffer a pretty forgetful moment while on stage at Brighton Pride on August 4. Per a report from Page Six, video has surfaced of the mom of two performing at the LGBTQ festival in the U.K. only to seemingly forget where she is, prompting her to ask one of her dancers before addressing the crowd.

The site shared a video uploaded to Twitter by a concertgoer which showed Britney pausing partway through her show before then running toward a dancer for a little help before they left the stage.

The video appears to show the pop superstar asking her dancer “Where are we?” before they then replied by telling her that she was performing at Brighton Pride.

Spears then felt a little more comfortable chatting to the audience after the clarification, as she then shouted to the thousands who had gathered to see her perform, “What’s up Brighton Pride?”

The site reported that the moment captured on camera caused quite a stir online, though many opted to defend the “Make Me” singer for not being exactly sure which stop on her huge “Piece of Me” world tour she was on that day.

“It’s hard for Americans… they think the whole island is London,” one fan joked on Twitter after seeing Spears’ somewhat awkward on-stage moment, per Page Six.

But, as Inquisitr previously shared, the snafu certainly didn’t put a damper on Spears’ performance at the pride festival.

Britney has shared various clips from the August 4 performance on her official Instagram page alongside sweet messages for the fans who came out to see her perform in the U.K. beach city. She even revealed that the crowd was made up of a huge 57,000 fans.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Brighton Pride…. all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful,” Spears wrote on the social media site. “Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show…my fabulous fans. I love you all.” The mom of two then added a number of rainbow emojis to her caption.

She then shared another clip from the huge U.K. festival via her Instagram showing her performing her 2008 hit, “Womanizer.”

“Love performing this song! Still can’t believe there were that many people at #BrightonPride,” Britney wrote, adding a star emoji to her video caption.

Britney then added that she wanted to send “so much love to my UK fans… and can’t wait to see everyone in Germany tomorrow night!!!” as she’ll be performing at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany on August 6.

Sharing a photo from the Brighton concert on her page, which showed her sporting a bedazzled black bra and fishnet stockings, Britney told her more than 20 million Instagram followers this week, “I’ve always loved the UK and this night just made me love it even more #BrightonPride.”

The sweet photo showed Spears grinning from ear to ear as she clearly didn’t let her forgetful moment ruin her big performance.