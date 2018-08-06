Investigators On Mollie Tibbetts Case Hunt For Suspicious Black SUV, Body Found On Sunday Wasn’t Her

Focus has shifted to locating the suspicious vehicle believed to be circling the neighborhood around the time Mollie vanished.

Mollie Tibbetts disappeared from her boyfriend’s home after going for a jog on July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her boyfriend Dalton Jack has been ruled out as a suspect as he was 130 miles away at work in Dubuque at the time of her disappearance. The boyfriend, however, has told authorities it is possible the doors were unlocked at the time.

According to Fox News, the body of a white female in her 20s was discovered roughly 100 miles away from where Mollie vanished in West Point on Sunday. Authorities have since confirmed the body is not Mollie. At this time, the identity of the body that was discovered has not been released.

The focus of the investigation has shifted to tracking down a suspicious black SUV that a woman reported was circling the boyfriend’s neighborhood between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m, around the time Mollie was believed to have disappeared.

It was around 7:30 p.m. on July 18 when Tibbetts was last seen taking her typical jog around Brooklyn. She was spending the night alone at her boyfriend’s house while he was at work. It was the next day that her family officially filed a missing person’s report on Mollie after she failed to show up for work.

As Inquisitr has previously reported, authorities have also focused a great deal of attention on a pig farmer named Wayne Cheney. Already questioned twice about the missing college student, authorities questioned Wayne for a third time on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. local time for roughly 10 minutes. According to Fox News, it is unclear why the pig farmer was approached for the third time.

Wayne has been a person of interest because he has two prior stalking charges. The farmer pled guilty to stalking once nine years ago and once four years ago. Investigators have searched his home, taken his cell phone, and conducted several interviews.

Cheney told Fox News investigators took pictures of the inside of his home. The pig farmer also claims the authorities did not have a search warrant.

Cheney insists the authorities are wasting their time questioning him as he has absolutely nothing to do with the missing girl. He told media outlets he has no idea why authorities are focusing on him, but they are looking in the wrong place. He added that he hopes the girl is located.

Chad Nath, Mollie’s boss, expected her to arrive at Grinnell Regional Medical Centre at 8 a.m. She was lined up to take a group of 75 children to the Poweshiek County fair along with 10 other staff members.

On Sunday, authorities told multiple media outlets they have been following “hundreds” of leads on the Mollie Tibbetts case.