‘The Bachelorette’ Prepares For Her ‘Hardest Goodbye’ On Season Finale

It's down to the final two contestants vying for Becca Kufrin's heart.

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is preparing to say her “hardest goodbye” to one of her suitors, both of who will present her with an engagement ring. Fans are on the edge of their seats as she decides whether or not to put a ring on it with either Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann.

ABC News posted a sneak peek of the episode where Becca admitted that she was both excited and afraid for the end of the road with both men.

Kufrin noted that she was facing a “tough” decision in her choice.

“I am nervous, I’m shaking because there’s just one more goodbye before I can commit,” she said. “The hardest goodbye.”

Prior to the season finale, Kufrin bid farewell to second-runner-up Jason Tartick. In a tearful discussion, she explained to Tartick that her feelings were stronger for the two finalists and she bade him a sad farewell.

Her final two dates with Yrigoyen and Horstmann ended with two separate overnight stays in the fantasy suite.

“I am just so ready to tell this man really really, really, truly how I feel,” she said in the clip.

Kufrin revealed to the camera but not to the men themselves that she’s in love with both of them. While both Yrigoyen and Horstmann both have told Kufrin they loved her, she has not stated she does to their faces as of yet.

Tonight, Becca will introduce both finalists to her family and give her final rose to one, who is then expected to propose. Becca seemed most concerned this season about whether the men she has chosen are ready to get engaged and stay engaged.

The Washington Post reported that throughout the season, Kufrin deliberately said she doesn’t want to do what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to her during his Bachelor season. Last season, Luyendyk said “I love you” to his two finalists, Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, giving both women a false sense of security that he might pick them to be his bride. He proposed to Becca during his finale but then broke up with her, after which Arie went back to Lauren Burnham, to whom he’s now engaged.

Fans of the eliminated men will get a chance to see their favorites once again as many have signed on to star in the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise beginning August 7.

Some of the fan favorites from Becca’s season that will appear will be Grocer Joe, Venmo John, Jordan Kimball, Chris Randone, Connor Obrochta, David Ravitz, and Colton Underwood.

The Bachelorette season finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.