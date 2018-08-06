NeNe Leakes Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss After Revealing Her Diet Secrets

'RHOA' star NeNe is showing off some skin after opening up about her new diet.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is showing off her impressive weight loss in a new photo she shared with her 2.6 million followers on her Instagram page. Just days after Atlanta Black Star reported that Leakes was proudly displaying her recent weight loss on the social media site, the actress and reality star returned to the site to give fans their best look yet at her toned body.

Leakes shared a lingerie-clad snap of herself on the social media site on August 5 which appeared to reveal what looked like an impressive weight loss.

NeNe was showing off some skin in tiny lace shorts and a lace bra top in the snap she shared with her fans while also sporting a black mesh gown with over the top feathers and silk bows on either side.

The reality star, who was smiling from ear to ear in the photo, captioned the snap by telling her millions of followers that it was “Nite vibes inside Casa Leakes.”

Though she didn’t allude to her apparent weight loss in the caption, Bravo reported last month that NeNe told fans about how she’d changed her diet in order to support her husband Gregg, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Nite vibes inside Casa Leakes A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

Sharing a sweet photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, Leakes explained in the caption that she had made the decision to alter what she eats as a show of solidarity with Gregg and now considers herself to be a pescatarian.

“Cancer patients rely on support a great deal! With that said, Gregg has switched his diet to Vegan and I’m supporting his efforts so I’ve given up all meat and considers myself a Pescatarian!” NeNe wrote on the social media site alongside a photo of the twosome smiling together in the kitchen.

Leakes also revealed on Instagram that making the pretty big change to her diet “wasn’t even hard” for her, adding that she was “done” with eating meat but still wanted to eat a little seafood every now and then.

NeNe also told fans that she and her husband Gregg are currently working on a lifestyle website where she would be sharing all of her hints and tricks when it comes to her diet.

“With this site, we can help each other with motivation, herbs, recipes, diets, exercise etc. coming soon my friends,” she said of the project.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously shared, shortly after revealing that she’d changed up her diet, Leakes posted a bikini photo for her followers while also clapping back at the haters who called her out over the Fourth of July holiday for enjoying some time by the pool while her husband is unwell.

The lingerie photo showed NeNe seductively laying beside the pool in a very skimpy black swimsuit with cut out sides.