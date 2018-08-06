Demi Lovato Update: Celeb Friends Show Support For Singer After Overdose

Demi Lovato’s celebrity friends took to social media in support for the singer on Instagram after she made her first public statement regarding her recent health battle. On Sunday, August 5, Lovato took to Instagram to thank her family and friends, and particularly her fans, for sticking by her.

Her post has since been liked over 4 million times.

In an emotional Instagram post, the singer was candid about facing addiction. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she said.

She went on to thank her family, team, and the medical professionals who have been helping her, saying, “Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

Lovato has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles since July 24, the day she was found unresponsive after an alleged drug overdose.

In response to her statement, the comments section of her post was flooded with well-wishes from fans and plenty of celebrity pals.

“Oh baby… sending you love,” Jennifer Lopez commented on Lovato’s letter.

“Sending love Demi,” wrote Macklemore. “I’ve relapsed many times. The recovery community has always welcomed me back with infinite love and support. Always here for you. One day at a time.”

“Beautiful woman xx inspiration to millions x,” Sam Smith commented.

“Much amour Demi,” Luis Fonsi said. “We love you.”

Paris Hilton added, “Love you so much, sis.”

Noah Cyrus penned, “Love u ma. Thinking of you every day.”

E! News reported that Lovato is planning to enter rehab after being released from the hospital where she has been receiving treatment since the overdose.

TMZ noted that the singer has been stable since experiencing complications from the overdose. The gossip outlet also said that people close to her are hoping Lovato will enter a live-in rehab facility after she is released from the hospital.

Lovato was found unresponsive on July 24 at her Hollywood Hills home. She was reportedly treated at the scene with Narcan, which is an emergency medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Her friends allegedly administered the medication themselves in an effort to revive her.

TMZ reported Lovato’s overdose was so “severe” that her life was in jeopardy and the singer allegedly suffered complications from the overdose, including a high fever and nausea. She is expected to make a full recovery.

In June, the singer released a new tune titled “Sober,” where she announced that she relapsed following six years of sobriety.