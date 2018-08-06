‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Host Chris Harrison Fears Major Meltdown If Ashley & Jared Don’t Make It Down The Aisle

The longtime ABC host pokes fun at the bride-to-be's crying game.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti are in wedding planning mode, but if something falls through, Chris Harrison isn’t sure what he’ll do. In an interview with People.com, Harrison revealed he is rooting for the long-suffering lovebirds, who took three years to finally get it together after meeting on the ABC reality show in 2015. But he also joked about Iaconetti’s potential reaction if the engagement gets called off, which frequently happens in Bachelor Nation.

“I hope (Ashley and Jared) make it down the aisle for a lot of reasons, because I love them both and they are good friends of mine. But also, could you imagine the meltdown we would all have to witness if Ashley doesn’t make it down the aisle?”

Harrison is referring to Ashley Iaconetti’s frequent breakdowns and crying spells as she pined for Jared Haibon for two seasons on the ABC reality show. Ashley’s love for Jared was unrequited, which resulted in the brunette beauty’s multiple meltdowns on Bachelor in Paradise. When Iaconetti returned to Paradise the following season she vowed to be “more mature” and cry no more than three times, but she couldn’t help herself. If you need a refresher on Ashley Iaconetti’s cry count, see the video below.

After a three-year cat and mouse game, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shocked fans by announcing they were a couple in May. A few weeks later, Haibon proposed to his lady on the same beach in Mexico where the couple met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise. Harrison, who has seen it all during his 16-year hosting stint on ABC’s Bachelor franchise, said he is happy this love connection finally came together.

“In all seriousness, I could not be happier for them. I’ve talked to (Ashley) for quite some time and knew that this has been under wraps for quite some time. I couldn’t be happier and they seem to be very much in love.”

Fireworks three years in the making. A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT

Jared Haibon also seems to be very serious about his engagement to his Bachelor in Paradise co-star. Jared told People he knew early on that Ashley wife material.

“I knew since we started dating that this wasn’t just a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship,” Jared revealed. “I knew from day one, I’m going to propose.”

Bachelor in Paradise fans will see the proposal play out this season on the ABC reality show. Ashley admits there “were plenty of tears, so many tears” as Jared asked for her hand in marriage.

Ashley and Jared have been talking about their wedding, revealing they want a big one, possibly televised. But Chris Harrison may be disappointed to hear he probably won’t be officiating the couple’s nuptials as he has for past Bachelor couples. Instead, Ashley and Jared are looking to a Bachelor franchise friend who also got engaged and married in front of ABC’s cameras.

“We want Tanner [Tolbert] to officiate the wedding,” Jared told People. ” Tanner and Jade [Roper] have been the couple that we were closest to within the Bachelor family. Tanner’s been so intricate in our relationship the past couple years.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 on ABC.