Kourtney Kardashian Claims She’s ‘Ashamed’ Of Her ‘Disgusting’ Family

Season 15 of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' kicked off with an explosive war of words.

An irate Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at her family members on the Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, saying she was “ashamed” of her “disgusting” family after a fight with sister Kim Kardashian over the clan’s annual Christmas card photo shoot.

On the August 5 episode, which ushered in the series’ 15th season, tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Khloe took center stage.

“Khloe and I, the last six months, have not been as close,” admitted Kourtney, as reported by People Magazine. “I just feel like I’m constantly being criticized and picked on. In the past, I used to just brush things off, but I just don’t want to tolerate it anymore.”

When the episode was taped late in 2017, Khloe was pregnant with her first child, daughter True with partner Tristan Thompson. The owner of the Good American clothing company remarked that she was “confused” over the conflict with her sister.

“Trust me — if I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have drowned you in the f***ing pool,” she noted, shocking fans who watched Khloe spend many hours over Kourtney’s house maintaining a tight relationship with her kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope.

Although Kourtney and Khloe had their issues during the episode, the real drama came when Kim agreed to take on the challenge of coordinating the family’s busy schedules so they could arrange to take the annual Kardashian family Christmas card.

“It’s really important to me that our family does a Christmas card this year,” Kim noted of capturing a moment of not only the immediate clan but their spouses and children as well. “It’s been a tradition for so long. It’s one day out of lives for the year, and we have these memories forever.”

Although there was some drama between the sisters as the project moved forward, as the day approached the two had a knock-down fight after Kourtney refused to budge over the time she could leave the shoot to return home to her children.

Kim clapped back to her big sister, “No one wants you in the f***ing shoot. Get the f**k out of here and go,” snapped Kim. “I need Kourtney to not be so f***ing annoying with a stick up her a** like she f***ing runs this s**t because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Tensions between the two continued during a later phone conversation with Kourtney in tears over being mistreated by her sister.

“I’m not here to be mistreated by my f***ing bitch family,” she cried. “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at, who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that.”

“You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to. What’s natural to me is being a mother. And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests,” Kourtney remarked.

Kourtney then explained that while her siblings have other interests they pursue such as fashion and makeup lines, she would rather spend her time doing less work and raising her three children.

“All everyone f**ing says is, ‘What’s your job?’ ” Kourtney remarked. “If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work. I wouldn’t do the show. I would be a full-time mom. That’s what I want to do. The guilt I carry every day from not being at home when they get in from school, not doing homework, my kids suffer. Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of [it]. It’s just gross.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!