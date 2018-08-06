Melissa Gorga Matches Teresa Giudice’s Daughter In A Strapless Bikini & Daisy Dukes In New Photo

'RHONJ's' Melissa and her 17-year-old niece rocked matching strapless bikini tops and tiny denim shorts.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her closeness with her niece Gia Giudice in a new beach photo she shared on Instagram this week. The reality star shared a sweet family photo with her 1.5 million followers on August 5 which showed her posing with Teresa Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter in a matching strapless bikini top and short denim shorts.

The snap showed the duo spending a little time together at Funtown Beach in New Jersey, as both showed off their toned bikini bodies – including their flat stomachs – during a day by the sea.

Gia could be seen sporting a three-toned peach, mauve, and black strapless bikini with light denim daisy duke shorts, while Melissa matched her niece in a white, grey snakeskin, and black strapless bikini top and her own tiny denim shorts.

Melissa then revealed that she and Giudice were matching in the caption, telling her fans that both got their strapless bikinis from her New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

“When you & your niece are both wearing @envybymg swimwear at the beach,” Gorga captioned the Instagram photo, adding a kissing emoji to her post.

Despite having their differences on the Bravo reality show, sisters-in-law Melissa and Teresa have proven that they’re now a pretty close family unit.

As reported by Reality Tea last week, the Gorga and Giudice family have been spotted spending some quality time together at the Jersey Shore over the past few days.

Both have been sharing snaps from their big family getaway on social media, including some photos showing the group playing on jet skis and enjoying some time on the beach.

But when she’s not matching with her niece, Melissa’s showing off her very impressive bikini body with her husband, Joe Gorga.

The reality star shared a snap of herself laying on a sun lounger in a black fishnet mesh bikini on her official Envy by Melissa Gorga Instagram page on August 4.

The snap showed the mom of three soaking up the sun next to her husband, who was shirtless and matching his wife’s choice of swimwear in black polka dot swim shorts and a black baseball cap. Melissa’s amazing abs were also on full display in the upload.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously shared, Gorga has been showing off her enviable bikini body off across social media on multiple occasions this summer.

Just last month, Melissa shared a video of herself dancing in a tiny bikini as she enjoyed a fun day by the pool.

Shortly before that, Inquisitr also reported that the star was revealing her amazing abs in another bikini after sharing her diet and detox secrets with her millions of fans on social media.