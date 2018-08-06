LaVar Ball Finally Admits LeBron James Is Better Than Lonzo Ball

LaVar Ball finally admitted that LeBron James was better than Lonzo Ball, as well as the best player in the NBA.

LaVar Ball has been known to make outrageous statements in the past about his son, Lonzo Ball. He has called him better than Stephen Curry and even gone as far as to say that his son was better than LeBron James. While those comments are considered ridiculous by many in basketball circles, it appears that his tune has changed a bit.

In a recent interview with The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Podcast, Ball finally admitted that James is better than his son. He even called LeBron the best player in the NBA.

“The best playing in the NBA right now? Come on, man. I’m biased. The best in the game right now is LeBron James. LeBron James is the best on the fact he’s stronger than everybody. It’s whoever is the biggest and strongest at that time. Like Wilt Chamberlain, he was stronger and faster than everybody. Shaquille O’Neal, same thing.”

At the beginning of Ball’s infamous quotes, the father of Lonzo stated that he would beat Michael Jordan in his prime. He believes that he was stronger than Jordan and would have beat him in every area of the game because of that.

Looking ahead to the 2018-19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers could not be more excited to have James and Ball on the same team. They may be a little less excited about having LaVar still making bold statements about their players, coaches, and future, but they will deal with it. For the first time in a long time, there is hope in Los Angeles for the Lakers.

Some were wondering what Ball would say about James and how the two would interact with one another. James has already warned Ball in the past about his mouth, specifically when LaVar talked about James’ sons. Ball basically said that his children would be more successful than James’ because having LeBron as a father puts extra pressure on a child.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

It will be interesting to see how James and Ball play alongside each other this season. Lonzo has had plenty of trade rumors surround him this offseason. There still could be a move made, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Expect to see the Lakers take a huge step forward this season and be a pesky team to deal with for the Golden State Warriors. James likely can’t lead his team to the NBA Finals this year, but the Lakers are headed in the right direction.