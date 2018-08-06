‘Dynasty’ Star Catherine Oxenberg Says She Felt ‘Tremendous Guilt’ For Introducing Daughter To Sex Cult NXIVM

Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg admitted in a recent interview that she felt guilty for introducing her daughter, India Oxenberg, to the sex cult known as NXIVM, seven years after she apparently thought the group’s motivational courses could help the young woman in her goal to become an entrepreneur.

Speaking to Megyn Kelly in an interview scheduled to air on Dateline on Monday night, Catherine Oxenberg related the most recent developments in her attempts to free her daughter from NXIVM’s grip, including the time when she discovered India, 27, was branded with the initials of the group’s alleged leader and co-leader, Keith Raniere and former Smallville actress Allison Mack. According to the Daily Mail, this is an indication that a woman is a “slave” within NXIVM’s DOS secret sub-organization.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Oxenberg felt “horrified” to learn about the branding, adding that India was under the impression that the mark was a Latin symbol and that it was branded on her as a means of “character building.”

Later on in the interview, Oxenberg said that she was wracked with “horrendous guilt” after introducing India to NXIVM and taking her to one of the sex cult’s motivational courses while under the impression they could help her become a successful entrepreneur. The Daily Mail noted that India soon became more involved with the group and chose to move to their headquarters.

“I brought her in. And that’s why I feel responsible for getting her out,” Catherine Oxenberg said.

“At first, I felt horrendous guilt that I had participated in bringing my daughter into an organization that was this deviant and dangerous. Then I started to educate myself… I spoke to numerous experts and they said, “Would you stop blaming yourself? These cults are well-oiled machines. India never stood a chance.”

Catherine Oxenberg: ‘I felt horrendous guilt’ about introducing daughter to NXIVM https://t.co/BmsavixhFV pic.twitter.com/15WyTMQmhL — Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, India Oxenberg was spotted in April doing “menial tasks” at a Manhattan restaurant and refused to speak to reporters, allegedly threatening to call the police when they tried to take photos of her. The report also cited a rumor from the Daily Mail that suggested India was willing to take the fall for Raniere in order for him to avoid possible jail time for his alleged role in recruiting women to act as slaves to NXIVM’s senior members.

Originally established in 1990 as a buyer’s club known as Consumers’ Byline, NXIVM was eventually renamed and rebranded as a self-help group, one that attracted many members from the upper crust of society, including several celebrities and public figures, according to the New York Post. Amid allegations that the group recruited female members to act as sex slaves and perform humiliating acts, Raniere and Mack were separately arrested earlier this year, and have both pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking.

Catherine Oxenberg’s Dateline interview will air Monday night at 10 p.m. on NBC, along with an interview with Keith Raniere’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.