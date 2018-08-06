‘Disneyflix’ Streaming Service Is Getting Ready To Take On Netflix For Title Of Streaming King

The as-yet-unnamed streaming service from Disney is getting primed to take back its television audience.

In a Sunday report, the New York Times called it “Disneyflix,” as they reported that numerous people in Hollywood have christened an upcoming streaming platform from Disney with the name.

According to the report, Disney is none-too-thrilled about loss of viewership within their sizeable cable television markets. But not one to simply take the loss, Disney announced in 2017 that it was getting in the streaming game as soon as possible.

The Disney company will release a standalone streaming platform, presumably in 2019, and presumably not actually called “Disneyflix.”

Very little is actually known about the upcoming streaming service, but it is has been reported by numerous outlets that the service will utilize BAMTech technology for the streaming service’s interface. BAMTech was previously used for such streaming platforms as WWE Network, HBO Go & HBO Now, MLB Network, and PlayStation VUE.

One major development that was recently revealed in the aforementioned NYT report, is the fact that Disney’s president of marketing, Ricky Strauss was recently given all “creative oversight” for the upcoming Disney streaming service by executives at the Walt Disney company.

Actor Paul Rudd and President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, Ricky Strauss Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Strauss was largely responsible for successfully marketing such major movie titles as Beauty and the Beast, Black Panther, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among other Disney box office record-smashers.

Ricky Strauss will ultimately be in charge of what movies and series are to be given green lights for Disney’s streaming service. It’s a move that shows marked faith in Strauss by Disney executives, but also one which puts the streaming service’s success squarely on the shoulders of Strauss. Though it would also cause any potential failures of the service to land with him too, putting Ricky Strauss in a position of significant pressure to perform.

Given Strauss’s track record, the exceptionally successful marketing president is likely up for the challenge.

Moreover, Disney has no shortage of content to offer viewers. Aside from their back catalogue of classic animated films and Disney-themed television shows, not to mention a barrage of straight-to-video sequels, spinoffs, and original content, Disney also own ABC and ESPN. Presumably programming from those channels may well be available on the streaming platform.

Disney also owns Lucasfilm, which is responsible for Star Wars, putting Disney’s in the unique position to release exclusive Star Wars content to their streaming platform, along with Marvel exclusives, a property which they also own.

Disney recently went thought an acquisition of 21st Century Fox, whereby they may soon have the rights to every 21st Century Fox movie and television property. Such properties would include television hits like The Simpsons.