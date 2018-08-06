‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny & Will Are Blackmailed, Chloe & Lucas Fizzle Out

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that there will be a lot of secret keeping in Salem, and someone is bound to get hurt by all of the hidden truths.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) be shocked when they learn that they are being blackmailed.

As many viewers will remember the former spouses are keeping a huge secret after Sonny accidentally killed Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and the pair dumped the body and covered up the death. However, someone knows what they did, and it looks like that person will make themselves known and also look to gain something from the information they have.

That’s right, Sonny and Will are being blackmailed this week, and they are going to have to pay up or pay the price for their actions, which could lead them both to prison. It remains to be seen what they’ll have to do, but it should be interest to watch them scramble to figure out the situation.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) overhear a conversation between his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Perhaps Steve will only overhear the fact that Jennifer is now engaged to Eric.

However, Kayla could also confide in her longtime friend, and tell her all about how she helped Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) gather information about Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in order to get his help with getting Steve the treatment he needed to regain his eyesight after becoming blind following being poisoned by the ISA. If Steve finds out that Kayla worked with Stefan he will be furious, and there could be some serious problems in his marriage to Kayla.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will confide in her friend Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) about problems in her relationship with Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo). Days of our Lives viewers will see Chloe tell Eric she has concerns about her romance with Lucas, which seems like it could be fizzling out. As many fans already know, Bryan Datillo has already announced he’s leaving the soap opera, meaning Chloe will likely be single again very soon.

In addition, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will agree to keep Eve Donovan’s (Kassie DePaiva) secret about helping him plant drugs at JJ’s house in order to help Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) win custody of his son, Tate.

The plan backfired and Brady ended up losing his son, which is a piece of information that Eve is trying to keep quiet from her fiance. This week, Victor will agree to help Eve, but she’ll have to pay a price for his silence.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.