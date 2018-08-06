It is being determined now if the show will have one more season after the current one

Next month starts the 12th season of the popular show Big Bang Theory, but will that be it? The show could end naturally at the end of the 2018-2019 season, but a 13th season is currently under consideration between CBS and Warner Brothers.

The Hollywood Reporter says that all concerned with Big Bang Theory think that the show has at least one more season in it after the season which is about to start. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl says that the show still has some life left in it.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.”

Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre said that if it was necessary, the show could be wrapped up with the 12th season, but they’d like to continue the story.

“One could easily presume [season 12] would be the end of the series.”

To continue the show past the 12th episode would mean that the production company would have to sign all of the stars of the show to new deals which would likely be very expensive, so they need to make sure it would be worth it.

WBTV and @CBS have had some conversations about potentially continuing #BigBangTheory beyond season 12, which would require signing the stars to new mega-deals to return to the comedy from Steve Molaro and showrunner Steve Holland https://t.co/xtSzCN5wYf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 6, 2018

One of the show’s stars, Jim Parsons (who plays Sheldon Cooper) has started doing double duty as the voice for a prequel of sorts, Young Sheldon, also on CBS. He has also been using his off time to take a turn on the stage in The Boys In the Band.

Parsons also was recovering from an injury which occurred while he was onstage playing his role in The Boys In The Band, which led to the cancelation of several performances.

“Parsons tripped during the encore and limped off while other cast members took their bows.”

Jim Parsons needed some time to recover, but took the time to explain that while he was on break from Big Bang Theory, he wanted to do something positive for the gay community.

“It is an irony, if not quite a sad irony, that I am free to live openly as a gay man working in Hollywood today without even having to know about Steven and those like him, for the very reason that these people did fight, struggle, and make ripples that turned into waves of progress that I surf on today.”

Parsons said that he still is enjoying his time on Big Bang Theory, but enjoys the chance to stretch his acting muscle on Broadway during breaks.