Sofia Richie Worried That Scott Disick’s New Reality Show Could Put A Strain On Their Relationship, Per ‘HL’

Scott Disick is getting his very own reality TV show, but his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, isn’t exactly thrilled about the idea.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie is allegedly worried that Scott Disick’s new show could put a strain on their relationship. The 19-year-old model is said to be upset that her boyfriend may be thrust into the spotlight even more when the show begins to air, and she’s worried that the extra attention could cause her to lose him.

“Sofia does have some fears though. She knows once the show gets going, Scott will have even more attention on him, and she can’t help but worry about losing him. But that’s a fear she always battles with Scott. He’s so unpredictable, you never quite know what he will do,” an insider told the outlet.

However, despite the fact that Sofia Richie is worried about losing Scott Disick, she is said to be very “proud” of her boyfriend, and believes that the new show will be a great chance for fans to see him as so much more than just the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children.

“Sofia is super proud of Scott, this new show is going to be a chance for everyone to see him in a new light. He’s going to be his own man, instead of just Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, and Sofia could not be more happy about that. Sofia feels Scott gets so many unfair judgments because of how he’s been portrayed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Sofia is looking forward to having a lot of people eat their words when they see Scott’s new show and get to see the real him, the Scott she knows and loves,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick dealt with some relationship drama earlier this summer. The couple allegedly briefly split after Disick was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album release party back in June.

At the party, Disick allegedly got handsy with an unnamed woman, and was overheard telling people that he was single. Meanwhile, rumors began to fly that Scott and Sofia had split after she found out he had cheated on her during a trip to Miami.

The rumors got even crazier when it was reported that Sofia’s famous father, music icon Lionel Richie, told his daughter to ditch Disick or he’d cut her out of his will. However, only days later Scott and Sofia were seen together, and they both denied any split had taken place.