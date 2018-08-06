‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Preview: Morgan Decides To Return To Alexandria — And Wants Alicia To Come With Him

After a short stint on 'Fear the Walking Dead,' will Morgan return to Alexandria with Alicia?

While it seems like Morgan Jones (Lennie James) has only just made the jump from AMC’s original zombie drama series, The Walking Dead, to its companion show, Fear the Walking Dead, it looks like he might make the long trek back in the Season 4 return of Fear.

Comic Book has released a new clip for the Season 4 return of Fear the Walking Dead. This clip reveals that Morgan is planning to make the trip back East and wants Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to come with him.

Of course, this means that Morgan is likely planning to return to Alexandria and join again with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group there. If Alicia decides to join him, it will mean that she will make the crossover from Fear to The Walking Dead, something that is only now possible thanks to the two timelines on the show catching up with each other. Although, it is likely that The Walking Dead will return with Season 9 in October with another time jump, placing it, once again, in front of Fear the WalkingDead. If this is the case, it will mean fans might not get to see the journey home for Morgan and he will simply re-emerge in The Walking Dead territory when the show returns.

But, why does Morgan want Alicia to join him?

In the new clip for the Season 4 return of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia is seen trying to draw in the infected in order to kill them. It is revealed in the clip that not only has the main group not seen much of Alicia is the past few weeks, but that Alicia is trying to track down clues as a result of “help” messages she is finding on the walkers she is luring in.

Morgan appears concerned for Alicia’s well-being after the death of her mother was revealed in the midseason finale. As a result of this, he tries to appeal to her need to help as a way to get her to return with him to Alexandria.

However, the clip doesn’t reveal the reason why Morgan has decided to return home after making such a long journey or whether the rest of the group is invited to come with him or not. So, fans will just have to wait until Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to find out whether Alicia will join Morgan in his plan to return to Alexandria or whether she will stay with the group of which she is already a member.

You can view the clip for the Season 4 return of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.