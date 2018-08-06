Vanessa Hudgens Stuns At ‘Dog Days’ Premiere

Vanessa Hudgens has come a long way since her High School Musical days. She is currently starring in her new film, Dog Days. The premiere for the movie, which is out on August 8, was on Sunday night at the Westfield Century City Theater in Century City, California. The actress and her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, walked the green carpet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Butler accompanied his girl to the premiere, and she was quite stunning in a lavender strapless gown. It was fitted around the waist and flowed into a train full of lovely puffs of lavender. The sheer skirt gave her legs a little show. The 29-year-old had her dark short hair smoothed back with one side behind her ear, which also showed off her sparkly earrings. Her eyelid color matched her dress as well.

Her guy looked dashing in a black suit. The couple was seen in an fun moment as they were backstage, Austin had his arm around her waist and they were both amused by something. The former Disney Channel star shared that photo on social media. She said that Austin is really supportive and that they have each other’s backs.

Vanessa later changed from her red carpet outfit into a party dress. This one was a black and white polka dot dress. She was sipping on what looked to possibly be a tropical summertime drink and enjoying time with her co-stars.

Hudgens plays the role of Tara, a coffee shop barista who has high hopes of leaving her place of employment behind to pursue her dreams. Her dog may just help her with that. Personally, she has a rescue dog that has captured her heart. She told Entertainment Tonight all about their relationship.

“My dog and I, I feel like have a really special relationship, ’cause when I first met her she wouldn’t even let me touch her, she was a rescue, she was abused. She was terrified of everything, and everyone and through loving her, she’s opened up and showed me her personality, and has gotten so comfortable and is now this little cuddle muffin. I can’t imagine my life without her.”

Hudgens also promoted “Adopt Love” T-shirts on Instagram that you can buy ahead of the premiere of Dog Days. When you purchase one of these, the money goes to local animal shelters to help the furry creatures. Vanessa Hudgen’s newest film will be in theaters on August 8.