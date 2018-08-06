Bella Hadid Dons Bikini And Super Bronzed Skin

Bella recently took to Instagram to flaunt her super bronzed skin in a bikini.

Bella Hadid just dropped a bikini picture on Instagram showing off her super bronzed skin for her fans. Cutting off just below her chest, the picture features Bella wearing a light brown bikini top with a vertical-lined pattern. The bikini top is just skimpy enough to give her fans a teasing glimpse at her bust.

With her lips pushed into what almost looks like a duck face and her head resting comfortably on her hand, Bella appears to be deep in thought. Bella has her hair pulled back tight as she sports a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses to protect her eyes from UV rays.

Hadid appeared to be photographed from an upward angle. The angle of the photo captured a gorgeous greenery from treetops and a clear blue sky in the background behind Bella.

Inside of an hour, Bella’s bikini picture had accumulated over 369,000 likes and 3,000 comments from her 19.3 million followers. Some of her fans even commented in shock about how many likes Hadid’s photo had accumulated within the hour.

Overall, her followers seemed to have nothing but nice things to say about the picture. “Such an amazing bronze tan,” one user commented. “Her skin tone looks like a perfect roasted marshmallow,” a second user chimed in.

“Stunning,” “beautiful,” and “thriving” were just a few of the words her followers used to describe her bronzed skin. No stranger to the occasional hater or troll, a few users slammed Hadid for looking “orange” not bronze.

Bella captioned the photo “hey guys I missed you,” as it has been nearly two weeks since the last time she shared a post on her profile.

A few of Bella’s fans also used the photo as another opportunity to question whether she and The Weeknd were an item again. As Glamour reminds us, Bella and The Weeknd have been all over each other’s Instagram stories the last few weeks.

As those who follow Bella and The Weeknd know, they split up in November of 2016 after a year of dating. Conflicting work schedules was the leading theory on why the two split up. Unfortunately for fans, the duo never confirmed the reason for the split.

In May of 2018, Bella and The Weeknd were photographed kissing at the Cannes. The photos of the PDA sent fans of the couple on an emotion roller coaster as they begin to speculate a romance between the duo was brewing again.

Rumors became facts about a week ago when a source close to the couple confirmed to Entertainment News that they were dating again. “Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected,” the source explained to Entertainment News.

The source also explained that the duo haven’t spent more than a few weeks apart since they re-kindled their flame during the alleged make-out session at Coachella.