Body Of A Baby Pulled From East River In New York

The eight-month-old baby was discovered by a tourist family visiting from out of town.

Authorities in New York City are reporting that the lifeless body of a baby boy was found earlier Sunday afternoon by a family who had never expected to come upon such a horrifying scene.

The family of tourists from Oklahoma were visiting New York City’s famous Brooklyn Bridge and were on vacation.

Local reports from CBS in New York City, state that emergency responders on the scene reportedly pulled the baby from the water at the edge of the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. The child was wearing a diaper and was unresponsive when pulled from the river. The event occurred in Manhattan near the South Street Seaport.

The child was later pronounced dead by medical examiners.

At this time it is believed that the baby discovered floating in the East River was approximately 8-months-old and was originally spotted in the water close to 89 South street after 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the incident asking for anyone with any information to please come forward.

#NYPD Harbor is on scene canvassing in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge in regards to a baby that was found in the water. Searching for any additional victims. If anyone has information on the baby please call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/6y1rxJN7Rr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 5, 2018

Diana Campbell, a mother herself, was the one who made the heart-wrenching discovery. At the time, the Campbell family was simply trying to get a good view of New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, a huge tourist attraction for many families visiting from out of town.

Campbell provided a statement to reporters for the local news station describing the scene.

“It’s little head was under the water but his little legs were over.”

Diane’s husband, Monte Campbell, also made a statement to reporters on the scene detailing his recollection of events.

“She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point I thought it was a doll.”

At the time of the report, police didn’t understand the reasoning behind why the child might have ended up in the water, though they did state that there were no immediately obvious indications of traumatic injury, nor had a parent or legal guardian been present that police were aware of.

Authorities also reported that there was a book bag pulled from the river in a nearby location but at the time it was unclear as to whether that was related to the recently discovered body.

Medical examiners and authorities will be investigating further into the incident to hopefully establish a cause of death and come to understand the nature of this scene, as well as identify the child in question.