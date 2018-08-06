Sarah Sanders Must Be ‘Shunned’ For Not Doing Her Job Properly, Conservative Writer Says

Sanders is taking the heat for not redressing Donald Trump's comments against the free press.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders must be shunned from her next job, argued conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, according to the Hill.

Rubin criticized Sanders for being too obsessed about the personal attacks leveled against her instead of redressing Donald Trump’s repeated characterization of the free press as “enemy of the people.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy, Rubin told host Joy Reid that Sanders must be deemed unemployable after lying so much throughout the length of her tenure as White House press secretary.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is so concerned that people aren’t nice to her. And people like me think that — not that she should be harassed — but that she should be shunned. The reason is that she lies,” Rubin told Reid.

“She attacks our free press and no respectable employer should hire her after this term. Also, no university and no news outlet. She has lied and she has endangered the lives of reporters and that’s why she should be shunned. Not harassed — shunned.”

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin calls for total 'shunning' of 'liar' Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she leaves White House — prob won't be a problemhttps://t.co/FTDoXTRtpf — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 5, 2018

Rubin’s comments come in light of the mounting attacks on the free press by president Donald Trump. Last week, Trump angered sections of the media by calling journalists “enemy of the people,” a label which, many argue, could lead to violence against journalists.

When CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted Sarah Sanders in the briefing room, demanding that the press secretary clarify Trump’s statement, Sanders simply deflected the question, instead appearing to pin the blame on the media for Trump’s inflamed rhetoric.

“It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric, when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country.”

She blamed Acosta for bringing comedian Michelle Wolf to the White House correspondents dinner, decrying the attacks made against her.

“You brought up a comedian to attack my appearance and call me a traitor to my own gender,” she said. “As far as I know, I’m the first press secretary in the history of the United States that’s required Secret Service protection.”

But Rubin argues that Sanders has once again led the country down by not righting the wrong of Trump’s comments, instead choosing to double down with “lies.” She argued that the only way to counter Sanders’ stance would be to shun her completely, and not televise either Trump’s rallies or indeed briefings from the press room.

“We don’t have to put it [the press briefing] on television, we don’t have to put it on television live,” Rubin suggested on Sunday. “If by some chance she utters some morsel of accurate information it could be fact-checked and related to the audience. The same thing with the rallies — no reason to put them on live television.”