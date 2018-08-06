Matt Reeves Reveals ‘The Batman’ Is ‘Noir-Driven’ And Not An Origin Story Based On ‘Year One’ Comic

The director said the script was almost complete, and he revealed on when they expect to start filming.

After a panel at the Television Critics Association on Thursday, director Matt Reeves gave an update on one of his new movies, The Batman. SlashFilm was in attendance, and they reported on the information that Matt Reeves provided regarding The Batman. While some feel that the DC universe is going through a rough patch right now, fans have been looking forward to The Batman ever since the project was announced in 2014.

Reeves revealed that the script will be done very soon, and that they are working on getting their draft submitted in the next couple of weeks. The Batman filmmaker said that right now, his mind is only on the script, and he remarked that as soon as he was done at the Television Critics Association, he was heading back to finish working on the script. Matt Reeves also revealed that they are aiming to start shooting The Batman in spring or summer of 2019.

Rumors keep circulating that Ben Affleck will not play Batman this time around. When asked this question, the filmmaker said that he is still speaking with Affleck, but he did not give a definitive answer as to who will play Batman, as SlashFilm reported.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well. We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Numerous reports have stated that The Batman was going to be a film adaptation of the comic book arc, Year One, and the director squashed that rumor.

“We’re not doing any particular [comic]. Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal for him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that.”

The filmmaker added that they are doing a story that is emotional, and really about Batman being the world’s greatest detective. He said that the movie is going to be a very point-of-view “noir-driven definitive Batman story,” and that the film will focus on the superhero investigating a particular case that takes viewers into the world of Gotham. Matt Reeves concluded his announcement by stating that The Batman will not be a continuation of the Christopher Nolan films, and that it is going to be “definitely Batman and new and cool.”