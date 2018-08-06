Anna Faris Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ With Ex-Husband Chris Pratt’s Relationship With Katherine Schwarzenegger

This is Pratt's first serious relationship since he and Faris split in 2017

It’s been over a year since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced they had decided to end their eight-year marriage in August, 2017, and it seems that Pratt, 39, has finally moved as he has been reportedly dating actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s daughter, Katherine. According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Faris, 41, is “very happy” with her ex-husband’s new relationship.

The couple was spotted leaving church together on Sunday, as reported by the Inquisitr. While the relationship is still in its early stages, it appears the Jurassic World actor has Katherine’s mother to thank for his newfound love, as she reportedly set the two of them up in June.

Dating after a marriage ends can be tricky, but it already looks as if Pratt has his ex-wife’s seal of approval, as a source claims the Overboard actress is “very happy” that Pratt has decided to date Katherine, 28, and “there is no drama whatsoever.”

“Anna is very happy with the woman Chris has chosen to be with. Anna knows Chris would never have a woman around their child that wasn’t a good person and Anna really just wants to see the best for Chris because Anna herself has found love so she doesn’t want to get in the way for Chris to find it himself. Anna is completely on board with Chris and his new relationship. There is no drama whatsoever!”

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Faris “has found love,” as she has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett for almost a year now. The two were spotted vacationing in Italy not too long ago, along with Faris and Pratt’s 5-year-old son, Jack, and members of Faris’ family, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Speaking of Jack, although it’s only been a little over a month, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has already introduced his son to Katharine, and the three of them have been spotted out a number of times.

“Chris is now in a place in his life where he wants to move on to a new relationship and fall in love, and his radar is all on Katherine. They are having an amazing time getting to know each other and things feel very natural. It’s a completely new type of relationship for him because he really wants to. make it work and not have to play any games. It’s important for him to make this work,” the source concluded.

Here’s hoping that the couple’s relationship will continue to go strong.