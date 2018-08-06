New Episode Of ‘Counting On’ Has Joy Duggar And Austin Forsyth Expressing Concerns About Home Birth

The next episode of 'Counting On' will focus on Joy's birthing options.

A new episode of Counting On will be airing on Monday night and it is all about Austin and Joy Forsyth dealing with decisions on the birth of their first baby. Baby Gideon was born in February and TLC has already shown the birth episode. However, Joy’s pregnancy will be one of the main focuses throughout the next few weeks. The official Counting On Facebook posted a clip of what Duggar fans can expect to see on the August 6 episode.

Joy and Austin pay a visit to the midwife’s office where they chat about whether to have a home birth, or even a possible water birth. The father-to-be has some questions and concerns about whether a home birth is safe for both Joy and their baby. He said that he didn’t want to risk their safety just to have the baby at home. Joy also admitted on camera that she has never been to any of her mom’s or her sister’s births at all.

Her older sisters, Jill, Jessa, and Jana, have all attended the birth of a baby at some point. Joy shares that she is a little fearful of the process and sometimes worry and anxiety sets in, but she reminds herself to be prepared for what’s to come. The reality star expresses her thoughts while waiting for the baby to arrive.

“My thoughts right now? If you ask me, I mean, they change. Sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m ready for this, I can do this!’ And then sometimes I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ It changes. But right now, I’m excited and I’m ready and I want to have this baby as soon as it’s ready to come out.”

We are so happy for Joy and Austin! ????????‍????‍???? Click here to see our messages to them -> https://t.co/Uo0wnR5FJO — The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) February 27, 2018

Joy spent 20 hours in labor at home, but baby Gideon was in a breech position. She had to be rushed to the hospital to undergo a C-section. They tried to have a home birth, but things didn’t go as they had planned. Their firstborn came into the world on February 23 nice and healthy. He was a big baby. He weighed in at 10 lbs., 3 oz.

Joy’s sister, Jinger, just had the most recent Duggar baby. She and Jeremy Vuolo had a healthy baby girl named Felicity Nicole. Fans are anxiously waiting to see who will be the next one to announce a pregnancy. Will it be another baby for Jill or Jessa, or will it be the first one for newlywed Lauren Duggar? Only time will tell which one is next. Counting On airs on Mondays on TLC.