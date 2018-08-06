Horror, Drama, Family, And Huge Sharks, Here’s Your Guide To Movies Coming Next Weekend

Moviegoers have a lot of options beginning August 10th, let’s take a look at some of those.

This past weekend saw Mission: Impossible lay waste to Disney’s Christopher Robin in terms of box office numbers, while Black Panther still manages to coup major numbers after being released much earlier in 2018, but this coming weekend could well shape things up in terms of box office numbers.

A slew of anticipated and buzzing titles are set for release on Friday, August 10, and as such, audiences may be conflicted on which one they could pick to go see. Here’s a quick rundown of what we know about some of the most anticipated movie titles that will be dropping into movie theaters on Friday.

The Meg

The Meg is probably the one most audiences are going to want to catch this weekend according to Collider. It’s starring Jason Statham, which is a big enough draw for many movie-goers looking for solid action. After movies like Crank, The Expendables, and The Transporter, Statham has proven himself a force to be reckoned with in terms of action blockbusters.

Moreover, The Meg is rated PG-13, so it’s potentially just action packed and suspenseful enough to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but likely not brutal or violent enough to have more sensitive patrons running for the exits. Plus, it’s a big-budget movie about a gigantic shark. No shark movie since Jaws has been able to duplicate its success in terms of box office or critical reception.

Will The Meg get shark movies trending again?

Slender Man

If The Meg doesn’t quite sound like it’ll scratch the itch for terror, perhaps Slender Man will be a suitable alternative. Based on the popular “creepy pasta” started online, Slender Man is a modern horror film about a mythical creature ifluenced by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. Slender Man, however, is also rated PG-13, so audiences looking for brutal, unrelenting horror are going to have to lower expectations, at least in terms of gore.

A Prayer Before Dawn

New title from A24 films (Hereditary, The Witch, Ladybird) A Prayer Before Dawn tells the true story of boxer Billy Moore, who was incarcerated in a Thailand prison. Shot entirely on location in a real Thai prison and featured a cast primarily comprised of real inmates. According to Rotten Tomatoes this movie is only receiving a limited theatrical release, but audiences wanting something a bit more challenging or emotionally resonant are going to want to catch this one. Having already premiered at Cannes Film Festival it actually has some critic reviews and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

A Prayer Before Dawn currently sits at a critical score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Summer Of ’84

Already having made some noise at Sundance Film Festival, Summer Of ’84 is a horror movie and currently holds a score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the story of a group of kids who believe a local neighborhood police officer is a serial killer. Garnering positive reviews from horror outlets like Bloody-Disgusting, Summer of ’84 may be a viable option for audiences looking for something different.

BlacKkKlansman

Director Spike Lee Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Produced by Blumhouse (Get Out, Halloween) BlacKkKlansman reportedly received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival where it competed for the Palme d’Or. This is a milestone film for veteran director Spike Lee, who is receiving significant Oscar buzz for this title. It is based on the novel Black Klansman and is also a true story, written by Ron Stallworth who was a Colorado detective who infiltrated a chapter of the hate organization, the Ku Klux Klan. Stallworth eventually became the leader of that chapter of the KKK.