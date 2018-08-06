‘Big Brother’ Alumni Calling ‘BB20’ The Best Season Ever

Fans and former houseguests alike can't get enough of the new season.

Big Brother Season 20 is proving to be one of the best seasons in a long time, as fans and alumni of the show have expressed their feelings online. Every day Twitter is flooded with thousands of tweets regarding the show over the live feeds, or that particular day’s episode. It’s rare to find one tweet in the mix of a viewer complaining about the show, as most feeds praise the 20th season for its entertainment value.

Alumni of Big Brother including Season 19 winner Josh Martinez, Season 19 legend Jessica Graf, Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, Season 8 winner Dick Donato, and Season 15 winner Andy Herren, have all expressed on Twitter how amazing Season 20 has been and how refreshing it is to have houseguests who are actually playing the game and not floating around one dominant player like several of the last seasons.

“5 weeks. 5 blindsides. 5 split votes. THIS SEASON IS WHY I LOVE BIG BROTHER. I am consistently thrilled. When this show is good, it is absolutely phenomenal television,” Andy Herren tweeted about BB20.

“Best. Season. Ever.” Derrick Levasseur tweeted after the most recent eviction of Rachel Swindler.

“Bretttttt I love you this is big brother, this is how you do a dam* speech,” Josh Martinez tweeted of one of his favorite players.

Rachel’s blindside, Brett’s speech, Sam being controlled by Tyler while preaching women’s empowerment, this episode is gold ???????????????????????? #bb20 pic.twitter.com/TZJlPKrEn0 — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) August 3, 2018

One of the common sentiments among alumni and fans is how the voting each week is playing out in the house. It’s very rare for votes to be split every single week in Big Brother, as most of the early weeks tend to have unanimous votes. This is proof that everyone in the house is aligned with a side, and no one is willing to float on like so many seasons before. There has yet to be a unanimous vote five weeks in which is shocking for longtime viewers.

There’s a new HOH in town, and she has 0 regrets. Get ready for #BB20 in a few minutes! pic.twitter.com/HVW8ec5uLN — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 5, 2018

Season 19 of the reality show was a huge disappointment to past players and viewers as they watched a group of pawns follow around returning houseguest Paul Abrahamian. Paul controlled almost every person in the house and even told his houseguests when and how to throw eliminations, which they always followed. This season, houseguests have shown up to play and even if they might seem like a floater on certain episodes, the live feeds have proven that everyone has a game and a motive.

Screw strategy. Screw showmances. The best thing about Big Brother this season has been the cutaways to houseguests as people are talking about them. The editors are killing it. #BB20 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 3, 2018

Big Brother airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST, and Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.