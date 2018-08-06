Kailyn Lowry And Ex-Husband Chris Lopez Together For Son’s Birthday, Fueling Speculation They’ve Reunited

Despite some major problems in the past, Lowry has spoken more kindly of Lopez lately.

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 and ex-husband Chris Lopez celebrated the first birthday of their son, Lux, on Sunday, adding fuel to suspicions that they have reunited. Lowry shared a photo of the celebration on Instagram. It shows her and Lopez on either side of Lux, who is sitting in a high chair with a caption that reads “Happy FIRST birthday to my baby… who’s not a baby any longer. I love you.” They both seem happy as they look proudly at their child.

Lowry and Lopez have seen more than their share of drama, with Radar Online reporting that Lopez filed for emergency visitation less than two months ago. A recent episode of Teen Mom 2 also showed Lowry calling him an “Instagram dad.” Judging by things on social media since then, however, the couple seems to be getting along well. In Touch Weekly reports that this, coupled with some of the things Lowry had to say about Lux’s father during a Q&A session on her blog on June 22, has viewers wondering if the two are back together.

During that Q&A, Lowry spoke of Lopez as her first real, true love. The mother-of-three said the following.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love. I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people.”

She described their split as the first one that really affected her deeply.

“This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time.”

Lowry has also had plenty of good things to say about Lopez on social media lately, even before Lux’s birthday celebration. Just three days before that party, she shared a video of son Isaac’s room that had been redecorated. Isaac’s father is Jo Rivera, but it was Lopez she thanked for pitching in on the room. And there was a tweet she made about planning the party in which she said mentioned that she and Lopez were working on it together.

“I was going to have a Coco them party for Lux, but Chris and I decided to change it last minute.”

Neither Lowry nor Lopez have indicated they have reunited.

Lowry’s only marriage was to Javi Marroquin, from 2012 to 2016. She has two other children besides Lux. Javi fathered 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera fathered 7-year-old Isaac Elliott Rivera. The 26-year-old has appeared on Teen Mom 2 since 2011.