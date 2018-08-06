Dave Grohl Announces New Documentary ‘Play’ Plus 23 Minute Solo Song

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl announced a solo project entitled Play; a two-part documentary that culminates with the artist performing seven different instruments on a 23 minute song.

According to Rolling Stone, the singer worked on the project alongside Mark Monroe, whom he previously worked with on the 8 part documentary Sonic Highways.

Grohl stated that he created the project to showcase the “rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.”

“Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out, and even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

In the documentary, Grohl will be performing the entire 23-minute instrumental on one instrument at a time and will then merge the videos of each take to create a seven-piece one-man band. The first part of the documentary will cover the behind-the-scenes look at the preparation and the performance will then be unveiled in part two.

Watch the preview for Play below

The film is also going to feature footage of the Join The Band music school in the San Fernando Valley that features young musicians “practicing their craft, working relentlessly to get it right, and always coming back to the conclusion that, in Grohl’s words, ‘just like any kid, the reward is just to Play.'”

Play will be released on streaming services on August 10th with a limited edition vinyl to be released on September 28th. Fans can pre-order their copy on the Foo Fighters website. In addition, there will also be an online interactive experience for Play will also allow the viewer or listener to focus on one instrument for the entirety of the performance. It will also allow for the view to download the Play sheet music to practice at their will.

“The online version of Play also includes a list of organizations where time, money and instruments can be donated to the cause—and places where musicians young and old alike can have the opportunity to play live music,” Roswell Films wrote.