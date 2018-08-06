Donald Trump Approval Rating Lags Behind Barack Obama Even As Trump Bizarrely Claims ‘Better Numbers By Far’

Donald Trump on Sunday made the claim that his approval rating numbers were better than President Barack Obama's at the same point in their terms, but what was he talking about?

Another week in the term of Donald Trump has gone by, and once again Trump’s approval rating number shows no significant movement, according to the statistically weighted average of all major polls compiled by the data site FiveThirtyEight.com. But for some reason, Trump took to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon to claim that his approval rating was actually better than that of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, at the same point in their respective terms.

In fact, Trump claimed that his rating was better than Obama’s “by far,” leaving political observers scratching their heads over what he was talking about, according to a CNN report. The network noted that, “in the weekly Gallup poll released July 29, 40 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s performance and 55 percent said they disapproved. Gallup’s numbers from August 2-8, 2010, showed 45 percent of respondents approved of Obama’s performance compared to 48 percent who said they disapproved.”

Trump may have been referring to Thursday’s results of the Republican-leaning daily Rasmussen poll, which showed Trump at 50 percent approval, which as The Inquisitr reported was five points higher than Obama’s at the same point in 2010. But in the overall average of polls — a more reliable indicator than any single poll — Trump has never equaled Obama’s approval rating even for a single day of his term.

Of all presidents since 1945, when approval rating polls began, Trump on August 3 — his 561st day in office — ranked higher than only two previous presidents after the same number of days. Those two were Jimmy Carter in 1978, and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Jeff Taylor / AP Images

As of August 3, Trump’s approval rating in the FiveThirtyEight average stood at 41.4 percent. That’s down by just one-10th of a percentage point from the previous Friday. But at the identical point in his presidency, Obama still enjoyed a 45.5 percent approval rating — more than four points better than Trump. In fact, Trump’s high point came just five days after his inauguration — January 25, 2017 — when his approval rating hit 47.8 percent in the overall average. He has never equalled that number in the 556 days of polling since.

Presidential Approval numbers are very good – strong economy, military and just about everything else. Better numbers than Obama at this point, by far. We are winning on just about every front and for that reason there will not be a Blue Wave, but there might be a Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

But Trump could, if he chose to, brag about better numbers after 561 days than Reagan or Carter — though not “by far.” Reagan’s average approval rating was 41.1 percent, while Carter stood at 39 percent in the approval rating polls.

Though in his Twitter posting on Sunday, Trump heralded a “Red Wave” coming in the 2018 midterm elections, Obama’s Democratic party took what the president called a “shellacking” in the 2010 midterms, losing 63 House seats and allowing Republicans to regain control of the House of Representatives, as the New York Post recalled. Obama’s low approval ratings were considered to be directly related to the overwhelming Democratic midterm defeat.

But Trump’s approval rating, despite his false claim in his Sunday Twitter post, remain below Obama’s, and Democrats need only 23 seats to take the House back from Republicans for the first time since 2010.