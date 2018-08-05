Ed Norton’s Production Company Is Being Sued After Death On Set

Wife of the deceased has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Back in March, a firefighter lost his life on the sett of Motherless Brooklyn, after an unexpected fire happened while filming; the man who list his life was tending to the emergency situation. More on the initially news release of that set tragedy can be found here at the Inquisitr. Movie making processes are long, and often take place in difficult or sometimes dangerous places. There are numerous examples of accidents, sometimes even deadly, that have occurred during production of varying entertainment creations. For Edward Norton and his production company, Cinema Blend has made note that the fire which lead up to the loss of a life is now leading into a situation where a lawsuit is heading Norton’s way from the family of the late firefighter.

Eileen Davidson, the wife of 37 year-old Michael Davidson — father of four — who died in the New York City landmark where Motherless Brooklyn was being filmed in a 100 year old building of Harlem, has filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Ed Norton’s production company, Class 5 Films. She is also suing the owner of the building in Harlem.

The Blast obtained and viewed court documents, citing that Davidon’s widown, Eileen, is claiming Class 5 Films and Norton, as well as the building owner, “removed fire safety and prevention safeguards in the building during filming Motherless Brooklyn before the fire which took her husband’s life broke out on set. She states in her lawsuit that production was allowed in the Harlem building “without making sure it was up to code and safety requirements.” The Blast notes that the estate is seeking “unspecified damages.”

Davidson was a 15 year veteran of the Fire Department New York (FDNY). His death occurred on March 22, 2018. Commissioner of the FDNY, Daniel Nigro, told reporters that Davidson was found unconcious after having descended a stairway with other firefighters but becoming separated from them.

Production for Motherless Brooklyn paused all filming for an entire week, following Davidson’s death; however, the project has since continued shooting. Motherless Brooklyn stars Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, and Alex Baldwin. The film is both written and directed by Edward Norton.

Other deaths and accidents have occurred on sets for various films and other form of production, mostly being related to action sequences and major blockbuster movies. Most recently, a stunt double, SJ Harris, had a motorcycle accident in the filming process of Deadpool 2, and she did in fact die from her injuries. Deadpool 2 was dedicated in memory of SJ.