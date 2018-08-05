Smiling Couple Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted Leaving Church Together

Despite recent ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trouble, Pratt spent Sunday morning finding his smile at church with Schwarzenegger.

Today the Daily Mail is sharing some exclusive photos of the reportedly new couple, actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The pair were recently seen leaving church together in Los Angeles, California and by all accounts appeared to be very happy and in a particularly social mood as they departed. They stopped to chat with some friends after the church service earlier this morning.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of the famous Terminator franchise star and previous California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was reportedly set up with Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurrassic World star, Chris Pratt in June by Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger initially split up back in July of 2011 when it was widely reported that Arnold had fathered a child out of wedlock with their housekeeper of several years.

According to pictures and reports from Daily Mail, Pratt was all grins on Sunday morning as he made his way to his Tesla alongside Schwarzenegger. Pratt appeared to be driving the couple from the Sunday morning worship service.

According to reports, this is Pratt’s first serious relationship following his divorce.

Pratt has had previous relationship woes, which made headlines last year. The successful actor was previously in a relationship with Scary Movie franchise and Just Friends actress, Anna Faris. The couple originally met on the self of the movie Take Me Home back in 2007.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Anna Farris and Chris Pratt were married for eight years and announced their divorce in August of 2017. Pratt spoke candidly to reporters about the breakup, which was apparently a bumpy ride but ultimately didn’t turn out as bad as some divorces tend to.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal. But yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

People recently reported that Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been “getting more serious” as Schwarzenegger has been spotted spending time with both Pratt and his son. The couple has also been spotted getting ice cream and having picnics together. Sources told reporters for People that Schwarzenegger has met Pratt’s son on a number of occasions, thatthe pair have been on numerous dates together, and that the two spend virtually every day with each other.

Chris Pratt most recently starred in the follow up to Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was a major box office success for 2018.