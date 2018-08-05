Fergie Wants To Become a Grandmother After The Royal Wedding Of Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson recently revealed her desire to become a grandmother soon after her daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank get married.

According to an Express report, Fergie appeared on BBC The One Show to promote her charities, Street Child and Children in Crisis. However, talk during the rare interview also turned to her daughter’s upcoming wedding in October and her love for her future son-in-law.

Of Brooksbank, The Duchess of York said, “The good news is Jack also works as the European Manager for Casamigos Tequila, so I am perfect.”

The mother of the bride also revealed a few details about her daughter’s royal wedding. She described it as matching the engaged couple’s very contemporary relationship that remains focused on love.

According to Ferguson, “Eugenie is very controlled – she is so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants. Jack and Eugenie are very contemporary, they are very inclusive, and they are all about love, and they want this wedding to be about that – to include everybody and to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else.”

She’s been so busy helping Princess Eugenie plan the wedding that Ferguson hasn’t even taken a moment to sort a dress for herself. Hopefully, there’s still enough time for her to find something fitting for the occasion. During her interview, she admitted that she understands mothers of the bride now more than she used to. Fergie believes she’ll cry when she sees her daughter walking down the aisle to marry the man she’s dated for the past seven years.

As for her hopes of becoming a grandmother, Ferguson revealed that she expects she’ll take to the role beautifully. The Duchess said when asked what type of grandmother she’d be, “Excellent – I used to write children’s books, and I am a child, I haven’t grown up.”

The second royal wedding of 2018 is set for October 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, which is just shy of five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot there in May.

Inquisitr recently reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, may not be able to attend the lavish affair if her pregnant sister, Pippa Middleton gives birth around the same time. Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, and her due date is sometime in October, which may end up being during the time of Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The Duchess is expected to be with her sister during and after the birth of Pippa’s first child.