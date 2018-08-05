Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her Fans In Heartfelt And Emotional ‘Quantico’ Goodbye Letter

The show's series finale episode aired on Friday

After three seasons, ABC’s FBI drama series, Quantico, came to an end on Friday. The show’s main star, Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to thank all of her fans in a heartfelt and emotional goodbye letter following the show’s series finale episode, per ET.

Chopra, 36, made history when she made her debut as Quantico’s lead character, Alex Parrish, in 2015. Never before had an actor of Indian descent achieved such a high profile part on a U.S. network. This fact was not lost on Chopra as she penned her farewell letter, along with a slew of photos on her Instagram and Twitter pages, the same day her show aired its last episode.

In her note, Chopra expressed her “hope” that being able to play Alex helped open the door for not only women but “women of color” to obtain leading roles in the future.

“As the series ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle… and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies.”

She also thanked fans for “opening your homes and hearts to me every week”.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Quantico executive producer and showrunner, Michael Seitzman, who joined the show for Season 3, explained that the filming for the third season had already been completed and he had hoped the show would be given a fourth season as the Season 3 finale left much to be explored. However, when ABC announced that the show would not be returning, the season finale then became the series finale as no changes in the episode were made.

Seitzman had even mapped out how each of the show’s characters lives would have played out if the show had continued.

“Alex ends up with McQuigg, they raise Isabella together, and she continues with the FBI. Owen and Jocelyn fall in love and have a peaceful happy life together. Ryan probably dies but Shelby becomes a legend in the FBI and finds love again,” he said.

That's what we call an adventure! Thanks to all our fans for joining us on this #Quantico journey. pic.twitter.com/489YjTCWEa — Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) August 4, 2018

Obviously, none of this will be happening and Seitzman expects some fans won’t be happy with the way it all ended.

“I had a lot of fun working on it. Some of the fans will be happy, some won’t, but I’m very proud of the show we made,” he added.

In case some fans might not have realized, the entire series finale episode of Quantico was filmed in Ireland.