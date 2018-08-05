Harry Potter Films Are Coming Back To Theaters

A 20th anniversary celebration is getting ready to start in a big way for fans.

Cinemark is planning a celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone‘s 20th anniversary by screening every single Harry Potter movie, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, at 141 theaters across the United States. A complete list of all locations were fans can participate in this Potter extravaganza can be found on Cinemark‘s website. This screening of nine films will take place exclusively at Cinemark theaters.

Dates for the upcoming event will last August 31, 2018 through September 6, 2018. Ticket costs are a low price of just a $5 admission fee. What Cinemark is calling a “festival pass” can also be nabbed for $25. The “festival pass” also comes with a few other perks besides being able to attend every single day of the celebration, if one so chooses. Cinemark says the $25 ticket gets Harry Potter fans “a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through the end of the year, and a commemorative festival badge.”

For many Harry Potter fans, this celebration and screening is a dream come true. Recognizing this, Cinemark came forward with their expression of excitement to be able to facilitate such an opportunity for the audience to relive the magic of this franchise and Wizarding World which “holds such a special place in everyone’s hearts.”

For any fans looking to start their celebration earlier, or to just get their Harry Potter fix in general, newly designed cover illustrations for each of J.K. Rowling’s book series are in stores now. The images are being described as eerie and beautiful by critics at Scholastic. These new editions of Potter merchandise commemorate the series’ 20th anniversary. The artists responsible for the illustrations on these books are credited as Caldecott Medalist Brain Selznic, as well as “beloved” original interior decorator Mary GrandPré.

Residents of New York City are able to head to the British Library and New York Historical Society for an exclusive hosting of an entire exhibit pumped full of Harry Potter goodies. The exhibit is being called Harry Potter: A History Of Magic, held October 5, 2018 through January 27, 2019. Hosts plan to capture the traditions of folklore and magic which sits at the root and heart of everything that inspired Rowling’s Harry Potter. Viewers experiencing the exhibit will take in rare books, manuscripts, and so called magical objects from the collections of the British Library and New York Historical Society, as well as the original material from J.K. Rowling’s own archives.