The Boston Red Sox will aim to wrap up a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night, and if they do, some baseball experts — such as the analysts on ESPN — say that the American League East pennant race will be effectively over. A win on Sunday in the game that will live stream from Fenway Park gives Boston a dominating 9 1/2 game lead with 49 games remaining in the 2018 season.

Of course, even if the Yankees pull out a series-salvaging victory, there will still be a 7 1/2 game gap in the MLB standings between the two teams. With the Yankees having three more games remaining on their schedule, even if the Red Sox, who are currently playing at a.696 clip, slipped to a game under.500 the rest of the way — 24-25 — the Yankees would need to win 33 of their final 52 games, a winning percentage of.635. That’s better than the.624 pace New York has played to this point in the season.

After winning 15-7 on Thursday, Red Sox pitching has held the Bronx Bombers to a total of just two runs in the Friday and Saturday games, winning each by a 4-1 score. This was thanks to a complete game one-hitter by Boston starter Rick Porcello on Friday, as Baseball Reference documents, followed by eight shutout innings from recent trade acquisition Nathan Eovaldi on Saturday, as the New York Times reported.

Righty Masahiro Tanaka will try to prevent a Red Sox sweep on Sunday night. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, or 5:05 p.m. Pacific Time, on Sunday, August 5.

The Yankees will look to 29-year-old righty Masahiro Tanaka to cool off the Red Sox and give the Yankees a chance to get out of Boston with one win in their pockets. In his fifth season since jumping to the majors from the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan’s professional baseball league, Tanaka comes in with a 9-2 record and respectable 3.84 ERA.

Tanaka wil be hoping to score a Red Sox trifecta, having beaten the Red Sox twice in two starts already in 2018, as Baseball Reference records.

The Red Sox counter with erratic, 32-year-old lefty David Price, who has been shelled by the Yankees in both of his outings against them in 2018. In his two starts, Price has lasted a total of 4 1/3 innings, getting bombarded for 12 earned runs on 12 hits.

Boston lefty David Price hopes the third time’s a charm after two disastrous outings against the Yankees in 2018 so far. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

